Introducing the Excellence Awards & Rankings 2022

Submissions are now open for the 2022 Excellence Awards & Rankings

The Excellence Awards & Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

To learn more please download our media pack.

Rankings

New for 2022, the Excellence Rankings showcase a company’s achievements in (i) different aspects of their business (Areas of Excellence); (ii) in their sector; and (iii) in the countries/regions where they operate. Companies can be ranked in multiple sub-categories within each of these broad areas.

Free White Paper Design Build Network Excellence Awards & Rankings 2022 – Media Pack By GlobalData Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe By downloading this whitepaper, you acknowledge that Global Data UK Limited may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Global Data UK Limited may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

AREAS OF EXCELLENCE: Business expansion, Diversity, Environmental, Financing, Innovation, Investments, M&A, Marketing, Product launches, R&D, Safety, Social

SECTORS: Outstanding companies/institutions in each sector and sub-sector and the outstanding companies of each type (e.g. law firm, bank, SME etc.)

GEOGRAPHY: Outstanding companies/institutions in a country or region

Companies are ranked based on evidence from the last 18 months from our own news archive, public sources and information submitted by companies themselves (see below)

The Excellence Rankings will be published in JULY 2022

Awards

Once the Excellence Rankings are published, all ranked companies are taken forward for consideration for the end of year Excellence Awards. The Awards represent the best-of-the-best in each category and all ranked companies will have a further opportunity to submit information to make their case as a potential winner.

The Excellence Awards will be published in DECEMBER 2022 with shortlists released in October/November.

How To Take Part

We undertake our own research into the market but we also invite companies and institutions to submit examples of their most impressive projects.

To take part click the below link for full guidelines and a link to our online submission form.

The first deadline for company submissions is JUNE 30 2022

Making The Most Of Your Ranking

Making into our rankings is an achievement but the real benefit is being able to tell the market, new and prospective clients about your achievement.

We have a variety of options available for ranked companies to further market their achievement, click below to learn more.

Sam.Duke@GlobalData.com

For Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact:

Christian.Campbell@GlobalData.com