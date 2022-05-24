Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 30.16% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Australia Tower Network’s $2.68bn acquisition of Axicom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 44 construction & real estate industry deals worth $5.5bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 63 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 33 transactions, representing a 75% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 15.9% and 9.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry with $5.06bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $290m and $151.13m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 85.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $4.7bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Australia Tower Network $2.68bn acquisition deal with Axicom

2) The $787.22m acquisition of Guangzhou Pinzhen Property Development by Guangzhou Yuexiu Huacheng Real Estate Development

3) Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat $503.09m acquisition deal for 43.2% stake in Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn

4) The $429.26m acquisition of 51.6% stake in Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn by Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat

5) Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat $294.4m acquisition deal for 70% stake with Kesas Sdn

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

