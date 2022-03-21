Construction & Real Estate industry cross border deals total $32.9bn globally in February 2022

Total construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $32.9bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 496.2% over the previous month of $5.51bn and a rise of 335.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.55bn.

Related

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 52 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 60 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $25.55bn in February 2022.

construction & real estate industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 94.1% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $30.92bn, against the overall value of $32.9bn recorded for the month.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Design Build Network team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway

2) The $3.8bn private equity of Capital Automotive Real Estate Services by Ares Alternative Credit and Ares Real Estate Group

3) Apollo Global Management $1.5bn private equity deal with Aldar Properties

4) The $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street by Ho Bee Land

5) Carrier Global $868m acquisition deal with Toshiba Carrier