Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Deals Analysis
March 21, 2022

Construction & Real Estate industry cross border deals total $32.9bn globally in February 2022

By Nikitha Ladda

Total construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $32.9bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 496.2% over the previous month of $5.51bn and a rise of 335.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.55bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 52 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 60 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $25.55bn in February 2022.

construction & real estate industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 94.1% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $30.92bn, against the overall value of $32.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway

2) The $3.8bn private equity of Capital Automotive Real Estate Services by Ares Alternative Credit and Ares Real Estate Group

3) Apollo Global Management $1.5bn private equity deal with Aldar Properties

4) The $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street by Ho Bee Land

5) Carrier Global $868m acquisition deal with Toshiba Carrier

Related Companies
stebler glashaus

Roof Window Solutions and Entry Way Mailboxes

Visit Profile
GlobalData

We cover the entire spectrum of the Construction value chain, from developers and investors, to architects, designers, and engineers through to contractors, project managers and technology, material, product and equipment suppliers.

Visit Profile
LEAF Awards

Create the Future

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU