Construction & Real Estate industry cross border deals total $32.9bn globally in February 2022

Total construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $32.9bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 496.2% over the previous month of $5.51bn and a rise of 335.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.55bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 52 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 60 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $25.55bn in February 2022.
construction & real estate industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border deals accounted for 94.1% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $30.92bn, against the overall value of $32.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Blackstone $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway
2) The $3.8bn private equity of Capital Automotive Real Estate Services by Ares Alternative Credit and Ares Real Estate Group
3) Apollo Global Management $1.5bn private equity deal with Aldar Properties
4) The $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street by Ho Bee Land
5) Carrier Global $868m acquisition deal with Toshiba Carrier