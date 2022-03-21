Construction & Real Estate industry cross border M&A deals total $1.7bn in Europe in February 2022

Total construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.7bn were announced in Europe in February 2022, led by Ho Bee Land’s $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 329.9% over the previous month of $397.74m and a rise of 58.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.08bn.

Europe held a 64.53% share of the global construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $2.65bn in February 2022. With a 36.79% share and deals worth $974.91m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 22 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 29.41% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. The UK recorded five deals during the month.

Europe construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top three construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top three construction & real estate cross border deals stood at $1.71bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top three construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ho Bee Land $974.91m acquisition deal with 34 Leadenhall Street

2) The $622.59m acquisition of ONDURA by Kingspan Group

3) CEE-BIG $107.97m acquisition deal with Delta M