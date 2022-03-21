Construction & Real Estate industry cross border M&A deals total $2.7bn globally in February 2022

Total construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.7bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Ho Bee Land’s $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 198.8% over the previous month of $886.8m and a drop of 23.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.45bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.71bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $974.91m.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the UK with five deals, followed by the US with two and Italy with two.
In 2022, as of February, construction & real estate cross border M&A deals worth $3.54bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 73.9% year on year.
construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five construction & real estate cross border M&A deals stood at $2.6bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Ho Bee Land $974.91m acquisition deal with 34 Leadenhall Street
2) The $868m acquisition of 55% stake in Toshiba Carrier by Carrier Global
3) Kingspan Group $622.59m acquisition deal with ONDURA
4) The $107.97m acquisition of Delta M by CEE-BIG
5) Puteri Harbour $26.74m acquisition deal with 3C Marina Park Sdn