Construction & Real Estate industry deals total $33.1bn globally in April 2022

Total Construction & real estate industry deals worth $33.1bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Blackstone $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 236.2% over the previous month of $9.83bn and a rise of 25.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $26.43bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 18.33% with 196 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 240 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $22.15bn in April 2022.

Construction & real estate industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 79.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $26.19bn, against the overall value of $33.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five Construction & real estate industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Property Partners,Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities

2) The $7.6bn private equity of PS Business Parks by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors

3) Australia Tower Network $2.68bn acquisition deal with Axicom

4) The $2.21bn acquisition of SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia

5) Allegion $900m acquisition deal with Stanley Access Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.