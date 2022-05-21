Construction & Real Estate industry M&A deals total $3.55bn in Europe in April 2022

Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $3.55bn were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia’s $2.21bn acquisition of SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 18.01% over the previous month of $4.33bn and a drop of 47.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.72bn.

Europe held a 36.04% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.85bn in April 2022. With a 22.44% share and deals worth $2.21bn, Spain was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 46 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 20.69% over the previous month and a drop of 20.69% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 12 deals during the month.

Europe construction & real estate industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 92.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $3.29bn, against the overall value of $3.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia $2.21bn acquisition deal with SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias

2) The $701.37m acquisition of Marley by Marshalls

3) Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden $283.07m acquisition deal with Randviken Fastigheter

4) The $60.02m acquisition of 60% stake in Fiberline Composites by Gurit

5) Systemair $36.63m acquisition deal with SagiCofim

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.