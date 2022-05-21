Construction & Real Estate industry M&A deals total $5.06bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $5.06bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by Australia Tower Network’s $2.68bn acquisition of Axicom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 55.2% over the previous month of $3.26bn and a rise of 33.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.78bn.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 51.37% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.85bn in April 2022. With a 29.44% share and deals worth $2.9bn, Australia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 33 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 31.25% over the previous month and a drop of 36.54% over the 12-month average. Malaysia recorded eight deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 92.8% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $4.7bn, against the overall value of $5.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Australia Tower Network $2.68bn acquisition deal with Axicom

2) The $787.22m acquisition of Guangzhou Pinzhen Property Development by Guangzhou Yuexiu Huacheng Real Estate Development

3) Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat $503.09m acquisition deal for 43.2% stake in Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn

4) The $429.26m acquisition of Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn by Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat

5) Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat $294.4m acquisition of 70% stake in Kesas Sdn

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.