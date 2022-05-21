Construction & Real Estate industry M&A deals total $9.9bn globally in April 2022

Total Construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $9.9bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Australia Tower Network’s $2.68bn acquisition of Axicom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 19.1% over the previous month of $8.27bn and a drop of 41.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.93bn.

Related

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.06bn. At the country level, the Australia topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.9bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Construction & real estate industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 50 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and Sweden with ten.

In 2022, as of April, Construction & real estate M&A deals worth $39.71bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 8.7% year on year.

Construction & real estate industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 74% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Construction & real estate M&A deals stood at $7.28bn, against the overall value of $9.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Construction & real estate industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Australia Tower Network $2.68bn acquisition deal with Axicom

2) The $2.21bn acquisition of SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia

3) Allegion $900m acquisition deal with Stanley Access Technologies

4) The $787.22m acquisition of Guangzhou Pinzhen Property Development by Guangzhou Yuexiu Huacheng Real Estate Development

5) Marshalls $701.37m acquisition deal with Marley

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.