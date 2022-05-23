Construction & Real Estate industry M&A deals total $974m in North America in April 2022

Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $974m were announced in North America in April 2022, led by Allegion’s $900m acquisition of Stanley Access Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 43.9% over the previous month of $677m and a drop of 84.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.16bn.

North America held a 9.89% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.85bn in April 2022. With a 9.81% share and deals worth $966.1m, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 54 deals during April 2022, marking an increase of 1.89% over the previous month and a drop of 12.90% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 50 deals during the month.

North America construction & real estate industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top three construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 99.18% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top three construction & real estate deals stood at $966.1m, against the overall value of $974m recorded for the month.

The top three construction & real estate industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Allegion $900m acquisition deal with Stanley Access Technologies

2) The $56.1m acquisition of Lindsay Precast by Modiv

3) LANDTEK GROUP $10m acquisition deal with CARLSON FENCEINC

