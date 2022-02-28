Construction & Real Estate industry private equity deals total $1.4bn globally in January 2022

Total construction & real estate industry private equity deals worth $1.4bn were announced globally in January 2022, with Brookfield Asset Management $1.02bn private equity deal with Cupa Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64.6% over the previous month of $3.9bn and a drop of 83.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.27bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.07bn. At the country level, the Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 19 deals, followed by the Germany with three and Italy with three.

In 2022, as of January, construction & real estate private equity deals worth $1.38bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 88.6% year on year.

construction & real estate industry private equity deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry private equity deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate private equity deals stood at $1.38bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry private equity deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Asset Management $1.02bn private equity deal with Cupa Group

2) The $235m private equity of 9.2% stake in Mindspace Business Parks REIT by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

3) Starwood Capital Group Management $56.48m private equity deal for 22% stake in DoveVivo

4) The $40m private equity deal for 35% Stake in Banner Oak Capital Partners by Pacific Current Group

5) BluePeak Private Capital Fund SCSp and Ethos Mezzanine Partners $31.5m private equity deal with Grit Real Estate Income Group