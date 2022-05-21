Construction & Real Estate industry private equity deals total $22.2bn globally in April 2022

Total Construction & real estate industry private equity deals worth $22.2bn were announced globally in April 2022, with Blackstone Property Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’ $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 2667.9% over the previous month of $803.51m and a rise of 151.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.83bn.

Related

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $20.4bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $20.4bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Construction & real estate industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in April 2022 was the US with eight deals, followed by the UK with six and India with two.

In 2022, as of April, Construction & real estate private equity deals worth $45.84bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 34% year on year.

Construction & real estate industry private equity deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five Construction & real estate industry private equity deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Construction & real estate private equity deals stood at $21.93bn, against the overall value of $22.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Construction & real estate industry private equity deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Property Partners,Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities

2) The $7.6bn private equity of PS Business Parks by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors

3) GIC $890.46m private equity deal with The British Land Co

4) The $350m private equity of CNH Industrial by Industrial Opportunity Partners

5) Cheyne Capital Management (UK) $285.24m private equity deal with Riverstone Living Holdings

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.