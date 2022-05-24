Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 18.99% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia’s $2.21bn acquisition of SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 64 construction & real estate industry deals worth $5.1bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 79 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 46 transactions, representing a 71.9% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with 11 deals, followed by venture financing deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 17.2% and 10.9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $3.55bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.55bn and $29.92m, respectively.

Europe construction & real estate industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 86.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $4.44bn, against the overall value of $5.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Colombia $2.21bn acquisition deal with SOCIMI and Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias

2) The $890.46m private equity of 75% stake in The British Land Co by GIC

3) Marshalls $701.37m acquisition deal with Marley

4) The $350m private equity of CNH Industrial by Industrial Opportunity Partners

5) Cheyne Capital Management (UK) $285.24m private equity deal with Riverstone Living Holdings

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.