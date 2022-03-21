Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 9.38% in cross border deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Blackstone’s $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 29 construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $25.6bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 32 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in February 2022 with 22 transactions, representing a 75.9% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with five deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 17.2% and 6.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $23.77bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $1.71bn and $66.22m, respectively.
Europe construction & real estate industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for 99.9% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five construction & real estate cross border deals stood at $25.51bn, against the overall value of $25.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Blackstone $23.77bn private equity deal with Mileway
2) The $974.91m acquisition of 34 Leadenhall Street by Ho Bee Land
3) Kingspan Group $622.59m acquisition deal with ONDURA
4) The $107.97m acquisition of Delta M by CEE-BIG
5) Avenir Growth Capital,Cherry Ventures and Spark Capital $30m venture financing deal with Cosuno