North America’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 13.19% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Blackstone Property Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 79 construction & real estate industry deals worth $22.2bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 91 deals.

Related

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 54 transactions, representing a 68.4% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 16 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 20.3% and 11.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s construction & real estate industry with $20.4bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $974.02m and $778.86m, respectively.

North America construction & real estate industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $22.03bn, against the overall value of $22.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Property Partners,Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group $12.8bn private equity deal with American Campus Communities

2) The $7.6bn private equity of PS Business Parks by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors

3) Allegion $900m acquisition deal with Stanley Access Technologies

4) The $675m venture financing of The Boring by Brookfield Property Partners,Craft Ventures,Dacra Development,DFJ Growth Fund,Eight Partners,Founders Fund,Lennar,Sequoia Capital Operations,Tishman Speyer Properties,Valor Equity Partners and VY Capital

5) Modiv $56.1m acquisition deal with Lindsay Precast

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.