ABB’s IT hiring activity rises 28.5% in April 2022

Switzerland-based company ABB’s IT hiring rose 28.5% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 39.36% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.84% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops ABB IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by ABB, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.85% in April 2022, and an 82.61% rise over March 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 8.74% in April 2022, and registered growth of 100%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.65% in April 2022, a 6.67% drop from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at ABB

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 39.89% share, which marked a 17.74% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 33.88%, registering an 181.82% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 25.68% share and a 176.47% rise over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.55% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 24.04% share in April 2022, a 193.33% growth over March 2022. US featured next with a 20.22% share, up 164.29% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 13.66% share, an increase of 177.78% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead ABB IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.91%, up by 55.74% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.96% share, a growth of 89.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 19.13% share, up 150% over March 2022.