Asia-Pacific’s construction industry IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in April 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.73% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.87% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 70.77% in April 2022, a 9.51% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 9.22% in April 2022, marking a 9.68% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 8.56% in April 2022, a 13.33% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.92% in April 2022, a 73.08% rise over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 0.98% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s construction industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Honeywell International posted 487 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 16.61% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 171 jobs and a 3.93% drop. Jones Lang LaSalle with 87 IT jobs and Caterpillar with 83 jobs, recorded a 70.59% rise and a 97.62% rise, respectively, while Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a 30.51% increase with 77 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s construction industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 63.27% share in April 2022, a 7.51% decrease over March 2022. Australia featured next with an 11.45% share, down 1.14% over the previous month. China recorded an 11.19% share, a drop of 23.42% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.43%, down by 2.86% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.85% share, registered a decline of 16.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.13% share, down 10.58% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.59%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.77%.