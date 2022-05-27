Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry IT hiring activity rises 6.9% in April 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 6.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 10.41% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 6.84% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.12% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 68.2% in April 2022, a 14.46% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 12.14% in April 2022, marking a 10.71% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 10.8% in April 2022, a 7.29% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 5.7% in April 2022, a 30.88% decline over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 17.73% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Nestle posted 279 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 106.67% over the previous month, followed by Haier Group with 128 jobs and a 13.51% drop. L’Oreal with 102 IT jobs and Panasonic with 52 jobs, recorded a 45.71% rise and a 26.76% drop, respectively, while Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller S.e.c.s. recorded a 61.54% decline with 30 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 63.35% share in April 2022, a 27.01% increase over March 2022. China featured next with a 17.96% share, down 20% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 5.46% share, a growth of 80% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.5%, up by 3.2% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.97% share, registered a decline of 1.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.41% share, up 27.03% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.