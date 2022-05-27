Australia’s construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.7% in April 2022

Australia’s construction industry registered a 0.7% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.29% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.13% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.97% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.28% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.52% in April 2022, registering a 5.56% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.94% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.9%, registering a 47.83% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 5.75%, down 16.67% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 3.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The GPT Group posted 28 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 6.67% over the previous month, followed by Komatsu with 19 jobs and an 11.76% growth. AmeriCold Realty Trust with 14 IT jobs and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios with 11 jobs, recorded a 7.69% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Honeywell International recorded a decline of 47.37% with 10 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.01%, up by 17.54% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.67% share, registered a decline of 35.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.32% share, down 35.29% over March 2022.