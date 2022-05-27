Canada’s construction industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.2% in April 2022

Canada’s construction industry registered a 4.2% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.4% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.21% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.28% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.64% in April 2022, registering a 20.77% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 10.03% share, an increase of 9.09% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.24%, registering a 23.81% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.85%, up 90.91% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 36.96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Komatsu posted 146 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 8.15% over the previous month, followed by PCL Constructors with 43 jobs and a flat growth. Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust with 36 IT jobs and Altus Group with 16 jobs, recorded a 24.14% growth and a 5.88% decrease, respectively, while Colliers International Group recorded an increase of 266.67% with 11 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.03%, up by 20.85% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.11% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.58% share, up 46.15% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.