Canada’s consumer industry IT recruitment activity rises 18.1% in April 2022

Canada’s consumer industry registered an 18.1% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.38% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.94% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.34% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 109.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s consumer industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.33% in April 2022, registering an 113.04% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 17.33% share, a decrease of 27.78% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 13.33%, registering a 233.33% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 92.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Nestle posted 38 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 111.11% over the previous month, followed by The J. R. Simplot with 5 jobs and a 150% growth. EllisDon with 4 IT jobs and The Procter & Gamble with 3 jobs, recorded a 20% decline and a 50% growth, respectively, while Agropur cooperative recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.33%, up by 19.51% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.33% share, registered an increase of 375% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.33% share, up 16.67% over March 2022.