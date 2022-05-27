Caterpillar’s IT hiring activity rises 3.9% in April 2022

US-based company Caterpillar’s IT hiring rose 3.9% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.24% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.57% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Caterpillar IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Caterpillar, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 58.42% in April 2022, and a 27.59% rise over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.74% in April 2022, and registered growth of 75%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.53% in April 2022, a 9.09% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Caterpillar

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 52.11% share, which marked a 7.61% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 43.68%, registering a 97.62% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.16% share and a 50% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.05% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 50.53% share in April 2022, a 6.67% growth over March 2022. India featured next with a 36.84% share, up 150% over the previous month. China recorded a 3.68% share, a decline of 36.36% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Caterpillar IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.05%, up by 19.75% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 41.05% share, a growth of 62.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.89% share, down 37.5% over March 2022.