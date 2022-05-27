China’s construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.1% in April 2022

China’s construction industry registered a 0.1% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.95% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.37% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.82% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70% in April 2022, registering a 31.61% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.71% share, an increase of 19.05% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.47%, registering a flat growth from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.88%, down 9.09% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Honeywell International posted 67 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 26.37% over the previous month, followed by Eaton Corporation with 10 jobs and a 23.08% drop. China Resources Cement Holdings with 9 IT jobs and ABB with 8 jobs, recorded a 28.57% growth and a 60% growth, respectively, while Caterpillar recorded a decline of 36.36% with 7 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.18%, down by 20.39% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.24% share, registered a decline of 24.39% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 8.24% share, down 26.32% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.35%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60%.