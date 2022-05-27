China’s consumer industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.1% in April 2022

China’s consumer industry registered a 3.1% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.08% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.91% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.21% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in China’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s consumer industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 87.16% in April 2022, registering a 17.83% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 6.76% share, a decrease of 28.57% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.05%, registering a 33.33% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.35%, up 100% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 11.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Haier Group posted 124 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 15.07% over the previous month, followed by Bose with 4 jobs and a 300% growth. Compagnie Financiere Richemont with 4 IT jobs and TCL Technology Group with 4 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Lego recorded a decline of 25% with 3 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 81.76%, down by 18.24% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.46% share, registered a decline of 48.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.78% share, up 30% over March 2022.