Europe’s construction industry IT hiring activity drops 6.1% in April 2022

Europe witnessed a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.31% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.41% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 55.57% in April 2022, a 32.13% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.63% in April 2022, marking a 40.98% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 13.8% in April 2022, a 12.5% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.6% in April 2022, a 3.33% decline over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 25.05% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s construction industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Vinci posted 121 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 26.67% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 82 jobs and a 31.67% drop. ABB with 73 IT jobs and Honeywell International with 53 jobs, recorded a 17.74% rise and a 43.01% drop, respectively, while Danfoss recorded a 23.73% decline with 45 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s construction industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 29.11% share in April 2022, a 17.95% decrease over March 2022. Germany featured next with a 13.95% share, down 39.27% over the previous month. France recorded a 10.84% share, a drop of 53.72% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.22%, down by 31.15% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.45% share, registered a decline of 24.39% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.1% share, down 19.13% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 70%.