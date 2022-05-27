Europe’s consumer industry IT hiring activity rises 5.6% in April 2022

Europe witnessed a 5.6% rise in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 1.18% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.89% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 51.6% in April 2022, an 11.17% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 20.16% in April 2022, marking a 50.75% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.17% in April 2022, a 2.7% rise from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.58% in April 2022, a 57.38% rise over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 69.55% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s consumer industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Nestle posted 348 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 110.91% over the previous month, followed by Fujitsu General with 93 jobs and a 5.68% growth. Unibel with 33 IT jobs and Pernod Ricard with 28 jobs, recorded a 175% rise and a 100% rise, respectively, while The Swatch Group recorded an 18.18% decline with 27 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s consumer industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 17.37% share in April 2022, a 20% increase over March 2022. Spain featured next with a 12.97% share, down 17.2% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 12.18% share, a growth of 48.78% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.46%, up by 7.57% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.37% share, registered a growth of 21.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.77% share, down 23.32% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month growth of 300%.