France’s construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 20.1% in April 2022

France’s construction industry registered a 20.1% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 14.19% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.11% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.1% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.86% in April 2022, registering a 65.03% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 30.77% share, a decrease of 49.43% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.69%, registering a 27.59% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.99%, down 44.44% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 59.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Vinci posted 31 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 11.43% over the previous month, followed by Bouygues with 28 jobs and an 81.58% drop. Eiffage with 14 IT jobs and SPIE with 11 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and an 8.33% decrease, respectively, while General Electric recorded a decline of 9.09% with 10 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.33%, down by 54.05% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.69% share, registered a decline of 32.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 13.99% share, down 64.29% over March 2022.