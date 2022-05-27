France’s consumer industry IT recruitment activity rises 8.1% in April 2022

France’s consumer industry registered an 8.1% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.32% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.77% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s consumer industry in April 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 40.87% in April 2022, registering a 14.63% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 37.39% share, an increase of 2.38% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20%, registering a 64.29% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 0.87% growth over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 40.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Unibel posted 33 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 175% over the previous month, followed by Nestle with 16 jobs and a 77.78% growth. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton with 14 IT jobs and Hermes International with 9 jobs, recorded a 53.33% decline and an 80% growth, respectively, while Groupe SEB recorded an increase of 700% with 8 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.52%, up by 17.33% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.78% share, registered an increase of 54.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.7% share, down 33.33% over March 2022.