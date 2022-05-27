Fujitsu General’s IT hiring activity rises 5.8% in April 2022

Japan-based company Fujitsu General’s IT hiring rose 5.8% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.07% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.41% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.39% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fujitsu General IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fujitsu General, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.29% in April 2022, and a flat growth over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.35% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 15%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.27% in April 2022, an 116.67% rise from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Fujitsu General

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 94.9% share, which marked a 5.68% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 5.1%, registering a 400% month-on-month growth.

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 43.88% share in April 2022, a 4.44% decline over March 2022. Germany featured next with a 22.45% share, up 46.67% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 13.27% share, an increase of 44.44% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Fujitsu General IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.24%, down by 4.69% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.43% share, a decline of 16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.27% share, up 1200% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.06%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.