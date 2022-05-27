General Electric’s IT hiring activity rises 20.7% in April 2022

US-based company General Electric’s IT hiring rose 20.7% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 21.85% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.54% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.46% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops General Electric IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by General Electric, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 80.92% in April 2022, and a 3.87% rise over March 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 5.02% in April 2022, and registered growth of 19.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.82% in April 2022, a 31.43% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at General Electric

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 46.59% share, which marked a 14.85% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 34.34%, registering a 3.93% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.47% share and a 31.67% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.21% and a month-on-month increase of 450%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.4%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 40.76% share in April 2022, a 12.15% growth over March 2022. India featured next with a 31.33% share, down 1.89% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 4.62% share, an increase of 53.33% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead General Electric IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 45.58%, down by 0.44% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 43.17% share, a decline of 9.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.24% share, up 37.84% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1%, recording a month-on-month increase of 400%.