Germany’s construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.8% in April 2022

Germany’s construction industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.12% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.24% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.57% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.22% in April 2022, registering a 40.3% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.67% share, a decrease of 34.15% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.5%, registering a 47.73% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.35%, up 60% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 9.52% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Vinci posted 46 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 12.2% over the previous month, followed by Bilfinger with 22 jobs and a 37.5% growth. Viessmann Werke GmbHKG with 8 IT jobs and Vonovia with 8 jobs, recorded a 61.9% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Atlas Copco recorded an increase of 33.33% with 8 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.24%, down by 46.04% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.91% share, registered a decline of 10.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.85% share, down 40.38% over March 2022.