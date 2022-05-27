Germany’s consumer industry IT recruitment activity rises 16.0% in April 2022

Germany’s consumer industry registered a 16.0% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 23.26% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.68% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 1.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.82% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s consumer industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.28% in April 2022, registering a 35.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.21% share, an increase of 600% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.75%, registering a 38.46% rise from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 13.11%, up 14.29% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 164.29% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Fujitsu General posted 22 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 46.67% over the previous month, followed by Lotus Bakeries with 20 jobs and a 400% growth. Nestle with 16 IT jobs and Carlsberg with 11 jobs, recorded a 700% growth and a 1000% growth, respectively, while The Procter & Gamble recorded a decline of 16.67% with 5 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.05%, up by 74.07% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.03% share, registered an increase of 69.23% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.92% share, down 60% over March 2022.