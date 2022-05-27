Honeywell International’s IT hiring activity rises 11.4% in April 2022

US-based company Honeywell International’s IT hiring rose 11.4% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.76% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.85% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Honeywell International IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Honeywell International, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 73.31% in April 2022, and a 20.02% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 6.87% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 27.38%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.53% in April 2022, a 39.58% drop from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Honeywell International

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 54.84% share, which marked a 16.61% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.15%, registering a 29.3% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.97% share and a 43.01% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.36% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.68%, registering a 20% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 43.02% share in April 2022, a 12.98% decline over March 2022. US featured next with a 29.5% share, down 35.15% over the previous month. China recorded a 7.55% share, a decline of 26.37% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Honeywell International IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.42%, down by 23.98% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.14% share, a decline of 22.01% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.77% share, down 17.16% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 53.85%.