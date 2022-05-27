India’s construction industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.0% in April 2022

India’s construction industry registered a 5.0% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.08% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.79% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 1% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 75.96% in April 2022, registering a 6.53% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.43% share, a decrease of 11.96% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.41%, registering a 33.33% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.68%, down 15.09% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Honeywell International posted 382 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 12.98% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 156 jobs and a 1.89% drop. Caterpillar with 70 IT jobs and NV Bekaert with 59 jobs, recorded a 150% growth and a 28.05% decrease, respectively, while Jones Lang LaSalle recorded an increase of 76% with 44 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.84%, up by 1.54% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.67% share, registered a decline of 18.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.18% share, down 8% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.31%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.