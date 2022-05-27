India’s consumer industry IT recruitment activity rises 17.0% in April 2022

India’s consumer industry registered a 17.0% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 19.83% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.55% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 1.37% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 101.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s consumer industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.54% in April 2022, registering a 55.79% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 12.26% share, a decrease of 1.54% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.47%, registering a 20.41% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.51%, up 21.43% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 40.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Nestle posted 252 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 129.09% over the previous month, followed by L’Oreal with 102 jobs and a 191.43% growth. Panasonic with 52 IT jobs and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller S.e.c.s. with 27 jobs, recorded a 24.64% decline and a 64.47% decrease, respectively, while Zebra recorded a decline of 46.43% with 15 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.34%, up by 29.63% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.59% share, registered an increase of 15.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.88% share, up 51.22% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.