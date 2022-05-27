IT hiring in global construction industry drops 4.5% in April 2022

The global construction industry noticed a 4.5% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 over the previous month, led by Honeywell International’s 13.62% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The construction industry’s overall hiring activity declined 2.56% when compared with March 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 5.56% share of the global construction industry’s hiring activity in April 2022, down 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2022 were 8.83% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 20.65% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive construction IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 60.04% emerged as the top IT occupation in the construction hiring activity in April 2022, a 14.78% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 12.47% in April 2022, down 26.16% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with an 11.11% share in April 2022, a decline of 39.06% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 7.07% share in April 2022 and a rise of 6.47% over March 2022.

Top five construction companies by recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 13.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Honeywell International posted 888 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 22.78% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 498 jobs and a 1.19% decline. Komatsu with 302 IT jobs and Black & Veatch with 190 jobs, recorded a 12.27% growth and a 39.3% drop, respectively, while Caterpillar recorded a 24.18% rise with 190 job postings during April 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in construction industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 54.55% share, which marked a 25.03% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.3%, registering an 8.22% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 20.23% share and a 28.82% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1% and a month-on-month rise of 54.76%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.92%, registering a 13.04% decrease over the previous month.