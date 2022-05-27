IT hiring in global consumer industry rises 2.3% in April 2022

The global consumer industry noticed a 2.3% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 over the previous month, led by Nestle’s 29.99% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The consumer industry’s overall hiring activity increased 1.61% when compared with March 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 3.46% share of the global consumer industry’s hiring activity in April 2022, up 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2022 were 0.63% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 1.16% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive consumer IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 55.39% emerged as the top IT occupation in the consumer hiring activity in April 2022, an 11.04% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 15.79% in April 2022, up 5.33% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 14.62% share in April 2022, a decline of 9.11% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 9.03% share in April 2022 and a drop of 6.09% over March 2022.

Top five consumer companies by recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 25.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global consumer industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Nestle posted 1,126 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 67.56% over the previous month, followed by Haier Group with 132 jobs and a 27.47% decline. The J. R. Simplot with 113 IT jobs and L’Oreal with 104 jobs, recorded a 51.71% decline and a 30% rise, respectively, while Fujitsu General recorded an 8.89% rise with 98 job postings during April 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in consumer industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 47.51% share, which marked a 19.02% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 26.68%, registering a 3.51% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 21.94% share and a 4.3% rise over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.4% and a month-on-month rise of 83.67%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.46%, registering an 11.29% decrease over the previous month.