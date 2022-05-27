Jones Lang LaSalle’s IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in April 2022

US-based company Jones Lang LaSalle’s IT hiring rose 3.5% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.51% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 4.81% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.68% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Jones Lang LaSalle IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Jones Lang LaSalle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.3% in April 2022, and a flat growth over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 29.25% in April 2022, and registered growth of 48.28%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.56% in April 2022, a 30.77% rise from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Jones Lang LaSalle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 59.18% share, which marked a 70.59% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.65%, registering an 18.64% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.8% share and a 16.67% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.36% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 32.65% share in April 2022, a 14.29% decline over March 2022. India featured next with a 29.93% share, up 76% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 19.73% share, an increase of 61.11% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Jones Lang LaSalle IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.22%, up by 20% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.05% share, a growth of 180% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 16.33% share, down 35.14% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 400%.