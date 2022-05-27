KBR’s IT hiring activity rises 3.0% in April 2022

US-based company KBR’s IT hiring rose 3.0% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.31% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.11% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.2% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBR IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBR, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.62% in April 2022, and a 48.72% rise over March 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 20% in April 2022, and registered growth of 18.18%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20% in April 2022, a 27.78% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at KBR

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 90% share, which marked a 27.17% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 6.92%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.08% share and an 83.33% drop over March 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with an 88.46% share in April 2022, a 26.37% growth over March 2022. India featured next with a 3.85% share, up 400% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.31% share, an increase of 200% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBR IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 45.38%, down by 15.71% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.92% share, a growth of 17.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 17.69% share, up 64.29% over March 2022.