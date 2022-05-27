Kimberly-Clark’s IT hiring activity rises 13.5% in April 2022

US-based company Kimberly-Clark’s IT hiring rose 13.5% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.7% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.82% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Kimberly-Clark IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Kimberly-Clark, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.04% in April 2022, and a 20.69% rise over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.21% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 30%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.43% in April 2022, a 16.67% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Kimberly-Clark

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 62.26% share, which marked a 10% rise over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 18.87%, registering a 25% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.21% share and a 22.22% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 5.66% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 62.26% share in April 2022, a 10% growth over March 2022. Argentina featured next with an 11.32% share, up 50% over the previous month. India recorded a 9.43% share, a decline of 37.5% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Kimberly-Clark IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 60.38%, up by 6.67% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.85% share, a growth of 26.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.77% share, down 33.33% over March 2022.