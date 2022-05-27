View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Jobs Data
May 27, 2022

Kimberly-Clark’s IT hiring activity rises 13.5% in April 2022

By Carmen

US-based company Kimberly-Clark’s IT hiring rose 13.5% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.7% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.82% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Kimberly-Clark IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Kimberly-Clark, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.04% in April 2022, and a 20.69% rise over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.21% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 30%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.43% in April 2022, a 16.67% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Kimberly-Clark

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 62.26% share, which marked a 10% rise over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 18.87%, registering a 25% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.21% share and a 22.22% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 5.66% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 62.26% share in April 2022, a 10% growth over March 2022. Argentina featured next with an 11.32% share, up 50% over the previous month. India recorded a 9.43% share, a decline of 37.5% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Kimberly-Clark IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 60.38%, up by 6.67% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.85% share, a growth of 26.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.77% share, down 33.33% over March 2022.

Related Companies
Temet

Blast Protection and CBRN Filtration Systems for the Design Industry

Visit Profile
stebler glashaus

Roof Window Solutions and Entry Way Mailboxes

Visit Profile
Rocburn

Window Openers, Actuators, Panels and Switches

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU