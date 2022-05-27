Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust’s IT hiring activity rises 10.7% in April 2022

Singapore-based company Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust’s IT hiring rose 10.7% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.93% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 1.16% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.36% in April 2022, and a 23.33% rise over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 15.5% in April 2022, and registered growth of 81.82%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 12.4% in April 2022, a 77.78% rise from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 59.69% share, which marked a 30.51% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 40.31%, registering a 13.04% month-on-month growth.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 46.51% share in April 2022, a 33.33% growth over March 2022. Canada featured next with a 27.91% share, up 24.14% over the previous month. US recorded a 12.4% share, a decline of 5.88% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.79%, up by 12.5% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.81% share, a growth of 28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.63% share, up 87.5% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.78%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.