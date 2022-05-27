Mexico’s construction industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.8% in April 2022

Mexico’s construction industry registered a 3.8% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.2% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.4% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.67% in April 2022, registering a 5.71% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.12% share, an increase of 35.71% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.11%, registering a 25% decline from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.41%, down 45.45% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Honeywell International posted 52 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 13.04% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 23 jobs and a 53.33% growth. Black & Veatch with 4 IT jobs and ABB with 4 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Eaton Corporation recorded an increase of 100% with 4 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.86%, down by 10.14% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 27.03% share, registered an increase of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 17.12% share, down 36.67% over March 2022.