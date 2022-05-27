Middle East & Africa’s construction industry IT hiring activity rises 14.3% in April 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 14.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 18.96% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.27% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 1.58% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 64.62% in April 2022, an 110% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.38% in April 2022, marking a 233.33% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 6.15% in April 2022, a flat growth from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.15% in April 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 170.59% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s construction industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Honeywell International posted 21 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 50% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 11 jobs and a 450% growth. Somfy with 7 IT jobs and E.Construct with 5 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while SNC-Lavalin Group recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s construction industry

Egypt commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 27.69% share in April 2022, a 350% increase over March 2022. Israel featured next with a 21.54% share, up 133.33% over the previous month. Niger recorded a 10.77% share, a flat growth compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 44.62%, up by 38.1% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.92% share, registered a growth of 71.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.92% share, up 57.14% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.54%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.