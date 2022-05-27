Middle East & Africa’s consumer industry IT hiring activity rises 42.3% in April 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 42.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 24.64% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.39% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.98% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 72.22% in April 2022, a 282.35% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 17.78% in April 2022, marking a 23.08% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.89% in April 2022, a 33.33% rise from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 1.11% in April 2022, a 66.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 108.11% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s consumer industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Pernod Ricard posted 33 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 3200% over the previous month, followed by Edita Food Industries with 24 jobs and a 14.29% growth. Nestle with 16 IT jobs and Compagnie Financiere Richemont with 2 jobs, recorded a 33.33% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while The Bidvest Group recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s consumer industry

Egypt commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 54.44% share in April 2022, a 104.17% increase over March 2022. Israel featured next with a 14.44% share, up 116.67% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 14.44% share, a growth of 85.71% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60%, up by 42.11% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.22% share, registered a growth of 480% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.67% share, flat growth over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.11%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.