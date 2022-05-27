North America’s construction industry IT hiring activity drops 7.1% in April 2022

North America witnessed a 7.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.17% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.8% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 57.51% in April 2022, a 9.67% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.1% in April 2022, marking a 24.84% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 10.91% in April 2022, a 52.04% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.62% in April 2022, a 1.45% decline over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 12.33% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s construction industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Honeywell International posted 321 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 29.3% over the previous month, followed by Komatsu with 271 jobs and a 17.32% growth. General Electric with 232 IT jobs and Black & Veatch with 190 jobs, recorded a 14.85% rise and a 38.91% drop, respectively, while KBR recorded a 27.17% increase with 117 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s construction industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with an 86.78% share in April 2022, a 28.55% decrease over March 2022. Canada featured next with a 10.1% share, up 18.48% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 3.12% share, a drop of 8.26% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.7%, down by 16.38% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.11% share, registered a decline of 40.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.82% share, down 15.41% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month decline of 80.88%.