North America’s consumer industry IT hiring activity drops 2.6% in April 2022

North America witnessed a 2.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 0.39% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.45% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 50.78% in April 2022, a 25.43% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.75% in April 2022, marking a 9.94% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.58% in April 2022, a 14.46% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 10.65% in April 2022, a 14.8% decline over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 15.44% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s consumer industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Nestle posted 481 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 34.73% over the previous month, followed by The J. R. Simplot with 113 jobs and a 51.71% drop. Rich Products with 67 IT jobs and Carrier Global with 66 jobs, recorded a 63.59% drop and a 34% drop, respectively, while PepsiCo recorded a 9.8% increase with 56 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s consumer industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 91.82% share in April 2022, a 21.51% decrease over March 2022. Canada featured next with a 4.2% share, up 47.06% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 3.98% share, a growth of 9.23% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.71%, down by 19.54% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.75% share, registered a decline of 22.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.42% share, down 15.56% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.12%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.