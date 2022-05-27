Philippines’s construction industry IT recruitment activity rises 20.9% in April 2022

Philippines construction industry registered a 20.9% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.44% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.24% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 3.25% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.75% in April 2022, registering a 25.64% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 30.36% share, an increase of 54.55% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.39%, registering a 15.38% rise from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.93%, up 66.67% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 36.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust posted 60 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 33.33% over the previous month, followed by Jones Lang LaSalle with 29 jobs and a 61.11% growth. Honeywell International with 15 IT jobs and 3M with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Aurecon Group recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.71%, up by 9.68% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 26.79% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.5% share, up 75% over March 2022.