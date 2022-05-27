South & Central America’s construction industry IT hiring activity drops 1.4% in April 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 1.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 0.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 31.67% in April 2022, a 53.66% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.33% in April 2022, marking a 1300% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 16.67% in April 2022, a 25% rise from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 15% in April 2022, a 25% decline over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 12.12% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s construction industry during April 2022 over previous month.

3M posted 7 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 58.82% over the previous month, followed by Honeywell International with 6 jobs and a 20% growth. Rockwell Automation with 6 IT jobs and Grupo Argos with 6 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers recorded a 20% decline with 4 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s construction industry

Colombia commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 23.33% share in April 2022, a 100% increase over March 2022. Brazil featured next with a 21.67% share, down 50% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 16.67% share, a drop of 37.5% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.67%, down by 15.91% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.33% share, registered a decline of 12.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15% share, flat growth over March 2022.