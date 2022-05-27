South & Central America’s consumer industry IT hiring activity rises 12.3% in April 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 12.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.16% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.62% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 54.55% in April 2022, a 9.09% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 20% in April 2022, marking a 15.38% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 9.09% in April 2022, a 16.67% drop from March 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 9.09% in April 2022, a 37.5% decline over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 12.9% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s consumer industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Kimberly-Clark posted 10 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 25% over the previous month, followed by The Procter & Gamble with 8 jobs and a 60% drop. PZ Cussons with 6 IT jobs and Anheuser-Busch InBev with 6 jobs, recorded a 100% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while GraceKennedy recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s consumer industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 36.36% share in April 2022, a 16.67% decrease over March 2022. Argentina featured next with an 18.18% share, up 66.67% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 14.55% share, a drop of 52.94% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.91%, down by 7.14% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.55% share, registered a decline of 27.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.55% share, down 11.11% over March 2022.