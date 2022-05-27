UK construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.0% in April 2022

The UK’s construction industry registered a 4.0% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.21% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.17% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 94.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.04% in April 2022, registering a 9.68% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 16.15% share, a decrease of 21.52% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.94%, registering a 35.48% rise from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.16%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 8.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Mott MacDonald Group posted 28 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 24.32% over the previous month, followed by Babcock International Group with 23 jobs and a 23.33% drop. COWI with 22 IT jobs and Newmark Group with 21 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while General Electric recorded a decline of 46.15% with 21 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.31%, down by 20.12% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.71% share, registered a decline of 5.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.46% share, down 10.2% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.52%, recording a month-on-month decline of 77.78%.